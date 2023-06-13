WWE veteran claims that Tony Khan is "buying the airtime" for AEW Collision (Exclusive)

AEW Collision is only days away, but many have raised interesting questions about the feasibility of the show. According to Vince Russo, Tony Khan has undoubtedly purchased airtime for the new program.

Rampage's dwindling viewership numbers over the past year have similarly raised many questions amongst industry veterans. These names have also voiced their shock to see the show avoid being canceled as well.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained why he believes AEW Collision's airtime is bought and not earned.

"Do you people really believe that TNT and TBS is looking at this and says: ‘You know what? We need to give these guys another two hours.’ Why is nobody talking about – bro, Tony Khan is buying the television time. Period, end of story." [00:30 onward]

Check out the full episode below:

Russo continued, pointing out that Tony Khan is likely paying for the advertisement as well.

"This is a billionaire; money is not an object! And he is paying TNT and TBS more money than they could make in advertising for those shows! So, can we just get that out in the open? With their track records, no network is going to give them another show! He’s buying the airtime, but nobody’s talking about that bro!" [00:49 onward]

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Vince Russo also pointed out that AEW's ratings have been falling over time

Television networks, especially Warner Bros. Discovery, which TNT falls under, have been ruthless regarding canceling shows. Last year, Warner infamously canceled the already completed Batgirl film, which had many fans concerned for AEW's future.

Continuing in the same episode, Russo explained how his assessment is legitimate, considering both Dynamite and Rampage's falling ratings.

"Bro, that’s 100 000 percent legitimate. If you look at the track record of those two shows on those networks? You’re not gonna reward them with a third show!" [01:23 onward]

It remains to be seen if Collision will end up being a success for the promotion, but with CM Punk firmly at its center and many highly-clamored-for stars set to appear, it could just be the show for fans to see all their favorite AEW stars.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes