WWE veteran on if Cody Rhodes will return to AEW after CM Punk's departure

A wrestling veteran recently discussed whether WWE star Cody Rhodes would consider signing with AEW in the future after CM Punk's firing. The name in question is Jim Cornette.

Since his surprise WWE return last year at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has become one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling today. Before his arrival, very few expected Rhodes to leave AEW to join the Stamford-based company because he was one of the co-founders and EVPs of All Elite Wrestling.

After The American Nightmare's departure, AEW has been plagued with backstage issues, including CM Punk's alleged scuffle with The Elite following last year's All Out. On a recent episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran manager claimed that top names like Rhodes may not consider signing with the Tony Khan-led company because of The Young Bucks.

"The guys who are in the prime of their careers, the Cody's who already left, any young talent from the WWE that's been used in any fashion, that has any kind of name, that has any kind of future in wrestling, that could be potentially a draw for AEW, they don't want to go there, because [of] the Buckaroos [Young Bucks] and I don't know if Kenny [Omega] is even in on this."

Cornette added:

"But the Buckaroos and the Hangnail ['Hangman' Adam Page], if you're a bigger star than they are, if you're a better talent than they are, if you're more serious wrestler than they are, they don't want you around, 'cause they don't want anybody bringing any level of professionalism into that godda*n daycare center." [16:13 - 17:04]

Cody Rhodes once said it was easy for him to leave AEW

Cody Rhodes left AEW last February after deciding not to renew his contract with the company.

In an interview with GQ, The American Nightmare discussed whether it was a difficult decision for him to leave AEW and join WWE.

"No, it was the easiest thing I ever did. And it’s because I had a personal issue that I wasn’t going through, over, or around. I was just going to steer clear of it. So I mean it not in a negative way, like I was happy to burn rubber and speed out, but it just wasn’t a decision that was difficult for me at all." [H/T TJRWRESTLING]

Only time will tell whether Rhodes would be open to return to the company that he helped build.

