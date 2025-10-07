WWE veteran confirms he reached out to AEW; what happened next was shocking

A former WWE personality recently spoke about how he had reached out to AEW and its talent for professional collaborations. The individual in question, Jonathan Coachman, has claimed that the Tony Khan-led promotion never properly answered his requests.All Elite Wrestling recently celebrated reaching an incredible milestone, as it hosted the Six Year Anniversary episode of its flagship show, Wednesday Night Dynamite, last week. The company is currently setting the stage for its upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleDream 2025, which is scheduled to emanate from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Multiple prominent All Elite Wrestling names have been speaking to media outlets to promote the Jacksonville-based promotion's recent shows and imminent events. However, on a recent edition of the Off The Ropes podcast, former WWE figure Jonathan Coachman talked about his failure at bringing All Elite talent on to their program for interviews, in spite of his efforts towards making that happen, stating: “I have been working for the last week to get AEW talent on this show, especially myself, because I want people to know we talk about everyone and support everybody. But what I get is, ‘Ah, I gotta check here.’ The guy who runs media at AEW, I worked with him for 10 years at WWE, and no one has an answer.”&quot;The Coach&quot; argued that All Elite Wrestling ought to send its representatives on whichever platform is willing to promote their output, as the promotion is still establishing itself in the pro-wrestling industry. “They should be saying yes right now, even if they don’t like the show or the person on it — they need the attention! AEW, you can come here. We’ll take you — public cry, call us. It’s hurting your brand and your talent. AEW, I know you don’t want to hear this, but you’re still the underdog, and there are people out there who want to support you. It’s not always an us vs. them situation. Let us help you.&quot; - said Coachman. [H/T - Ringside News]Announcements for this week's AEW DynamiteThe October 7 special edition of Dynamite, dubbed Title Tuesday, will emanate from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. A number of segments and matches have been announced for the star-studded show, including multiple bouts with championships on the line. Check out the card for the program below: Mercedes Mone (c) vs TBD [Open Challenge for the TBS Championship]Kyle Fletcher (c) vs Kyle O'Reilly [TNT Championship Match]Orange Cassidy vs PACJurassic Express vs TBDBrodido vs Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita [Double Jeopardy Eliminator Match]Jon Moxley vs Tomohiro IshiiThe Hurt Syndicate vs The Demand [Street Fight]Hangman Adam Page and Samoa Joe meet face-to-faceAnnouncements for Dynamite : Title Tuesday [Source : allelitewrestling.com (AEW's website)]It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative team has planned for viewers this Tuesday.