"What the f**k happened here?" - WWE veteran criticizes AEW's booking of 37-year-old star during Christian Cage segment on Dynamite

Jim Cornette expressed his disappointment at AEW's utilization of Luchasaurus during former WWE star Christian Cage's post-match segment on Dynamite.

Luchasaurus and Christian won their first tag-team match together against The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) last week. Afterward, familiar music from Baltimora sounded as Jungle Boy made a surprising return after a month.

The 25-year old had a steel chair in hand and was about to hit his former tag team partner. However, Luchasaurus stepped aside, letting Jungle Boy go after the former WWE Tag Team Champion, seemingly signaling a face turn.

Speaking on an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager was flabbergasted about what went down in the segment. Cornette noted that Christian was on-fire as a heel, and he thought this was the first time that he would've complemented Luchasaurus.

"What the f*ck happened here? They had some... okay, Christian Cage, he's a heel. He's doing the best promos in the company and he's got this giant monster with him that can be his enforcer and take care of his physical business and it is the first time that we've ever had one godd*mn good thing to say about that jacked tattooed imbecile that thinks he's a f**king dinosaur and suddenly he's a player in the wrestling business for about a week." [from 3:02 - 3:30]

The 60-year old veteran exclaimed that AEW's booking of Luchasaurus to seemingly go back to being a face was nonsensical.

"Until now, he changed his mind. He didn't mean to turn on Jungle Boy and align himself with Christian and f**kin heard all those people at Christian's behest including 90 seconds previously. I don't know whether they're on drugs they don't need to be on or they're not on drugs they need to be on." [from 3:32 - 4:00]

Recap of the rivalry between former WWE Superstar Christian Cage and Jungle Boy

The rivalry between Christian Cage and Jungle Boy started on Dynamite Road Rage when the former executed a con-chair-to the latter. It was part of his slow, methodical plan to ruin the 25-year old that led to him and Luchasaurus losing the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Christian disparaged Jungle Boy's family, especially his father, the late actor Luke Perry. The former WWE star also manipulated Luchasaurus into turning heel by changing his entire look and attitude.

From there, the two wreaked havoc on anyone who would favor or even look like Jungle Boy, with their victims being Matt Hardy, Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. Christian and Luchasaurus' brief reign of terror ended when Jungle Boy returned last week on Dynamite.

It will be interesting to see how the build-up to the Christian-Jungle Boy rivalry occurs as it may culminate at All Out. Luchasaurus will be the wildcard to the equation and fans will have to stay tuned to see where his allegiance really lies.

