Diamond Dallas Page names 5-time WWE Champion as 2021's "Comeback of the Year" (Exclusive)

WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page picked AEW star CM Punk's return to the pro wrestling business as the "Comeback of the Year" during the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The nominees for this category were:

CM Punk Becky Lynch Brock Lesnar Christian Cage William Morrisey

The Straight Edge Superstar's AEW debut in August 2021 sent shockwaves as not many had expected him to return to wrestling after retiring in 2014 following a bitter exit from WWE. One among those who still vividly remember the debut is DDP.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the WCW legend stated that no wrestling comeback in 2021 came close to CM Punk. DDP also lauded the former WWE Champion's growth in AEW, saying he's recently showing a lot more aggression than the first few months of his run.

Furthermore, the WWE Hall of Famer praised Punk's ongoing rivalry with MJF in the company, particularly appreciating their promo battles.

"It's CM Punk, hands down, not just the comeback, the interviews, everything, he did that show (Heels). The promos, and now he's also getting back the aggression because, in the beginning, it was just like "damn, I'm just happy to be here." You know the kind of reaction you get in Chicago and the stuff between him and MJF, that's off the charts. Like I've watched that first promo that they cut twice, I don't watch promos twice, especially 19-minute promos," said DDP. (From 16:43 - 16:57 and 18:32 - 19:03)

Diamond Dallas Page is one of the expert panelists for the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Former WWE star CM Punk's winning streak ended on AEW Dynamite

On this week's episode of Dynamite, CM Punk put up his best performance since joining AEW. However, despite giving it his all, the night ended on a heartbreaking note for The Second City Saint as MJF ended his winning streak.

The two performers went to war for nearly 45 minutes, with Punk's hometown crowd cheering in his support. The match featured several memorable moments, none more than Punk bringing out the Pepsi Plunge from his arsenal, using the devastating move for the first time in 17 years.

In the end, thanks to some timely assistance from his Pinnacle stablemate Wardlow, MJF won after hitting the former WWE star with his Dynamite Diamond ring.

