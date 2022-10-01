"Can’t listen to anybody till they tell you" - WWE veteran questions authenticity of Malakai Black's recent rant on social media(Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell (fka Zeb Colter) is not certain about how truthful current AEW star Malakai Black's recent social media rant was.

The former WWE Superstar recently took some time off from the company. It was rumored that the company denied a release request by Black earlier. Black later took to Instagram to debunk all the rumors and mentioned that he will be returning to AEW soon but is just not sure when.

During the latest episode of Smack Talk on the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel, Dutch Mantell spoke about Black's break from pro wrestling. He referenced rumors regarding the AEW star's release and wondered if even his video message on Instagram was true.

“Well they said he left, his partner left. So you can’t listen to anybody till they tell you and we don’t even know what he [Malakai Black] said was true. So we do have to wait and see," Dutch Mantell said. [From 1:05:35 to 1:05:48]

Malakai Black thanked the wrestling world for their support

As mentioned earlier, the former NXT Champion has taken a break from wrestling. It was reported that he wanted to take some time off for his mental health. The AEW wrestler took to Instagram to share a personalized message thanking everyone who was concerned and had reached out to him.

Black also revealed that he had indeed asked for his release as he had a lot of setbacks in the past two years. He also stated that he was unsure of what the exact moment was that he felt the need to take some time off as there was a lot.

Black has promised his fans that he will return to AEW once his mind is clear. Not only him but Buddy Matthews has also taken some time off.

