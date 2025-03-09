  • home icon
WWE veteran explains why Tony Khan could've allegedly ghosted Shane McMahon (Exclusive)

What is Tony Khan planning next? (via WWE.com and AEWonTV on X)

The AEW community had been rife with speculation of Shane McMahon possibly joining the company, despite having WWE roots. That apparently did not pan out, and wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes there is a simple reason for it.

Since the inception of the Jacksonville-based promotion, Tony Khan has always been the creative head of the company. While this has led to some fantastic dream matches being booked, a section of fans feel there's been hardly any engrossing storylines behind it. Many believed that the addition of Shane McMahon could have brought some changes, but it never happened.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo stated that the deal would have never gone through anyway, considering Tony was unlikely to compromise his creative control.

"It would have made it a much, much, much better company. I mean, no question about that because Shane would have brought in the horizons of that company, more of what the casuals wanted and are looking for, and that's why, like Tony ain't gonna go for that." [9:44 onwards]

WWE veteran believes Shane McMahon could have improved AEW

According to Vince Russo, the addition of Shane McMahon to AEW could have brought about significant improvements.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran stated that Shane was probably looking to buy a part of AEW. He said:

"If Shane is having a conversation, he is interested in either buying a part of the company or buying the company. But, bro, Tony Khan ain't never gonna give up any kind of control. He is gonna run that thing the way he wants to run it. But it would have been a better organization with Shane." [10:13 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen what Tony Khan plans to do next.

