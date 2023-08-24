WWE veteran fascinated by the thought of Tony Khan explaining The Elite's fight with CM Punk to his dad (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran has admitted that he is fascinated by the thought of AEW President Tony Khan explaining the 'Brawl Out' incident between CM Punk and The Elite to his father, Shahid Khan. The name in question is Vince Russo.

For those unaware, following CM Punk's comments at the All Out 2022 post-show media scrum, The Second City Saint, The Elite, and Ace Steel were involved in a backstage brawl dubbed 'Brawl Out.' It led to Punk and The Elite being stripped of their newly won titles, suspensions for everyone involved, and some real-life animosity among the performers.

On the latest edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo discussed the Brawl Out incident. He also wondered how Tony Khan would have explained the abovementioned scuffle to his dad and All Elite Wrestling's co-owner, Shahid Khan.

"Bro, could you imagine Tony Khan having to explain to his dad how three executive vice-presidents attacked an employee? Can you imagine that conversation, bro?" [7:39 - 7:50]

Everyone involved in the backstage incident has returned to the company. However, there are still mixed reports on whether or not Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks are on the same page.

CM Punk and The Elite will be in action on Sunday at AEW All In

Even the most volatile rivalries in wrestling can be put to the side for the sake of a huge show that can help out a company, and that's precisely what CM Punk and The Elite will have to do this Sunday at AEW All In.

Punk will be taking on Samoa Joe for the 'Real' World Championship, a title he has been carrying since his comeback since he never lost his gold in the first place.

The Elite will be in two separate matches on the card. Kenny Omega will once again team up with 'Hangman' Adam Page and a returning Kota Ibushi to take on the all-star team of Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White, and Juice Robinson.

As for The Young Bucks, they will be involved in arguably the biggest tag team match in AEW history. They will challenge FTR, CM Punk's close friends, for the world tag team championship.

