WWE veteran feels Cody Rhodes became bigger than AEW after his WrestleMania 38 return 

Cody Rhodes shocked the world at WrestleMania 38, becoming the first superstar to return from AEW to WWE. The Jacksonville-based promotion has picked up many former WWE superstars, so it was a surprise when it happened the other way around.

In the Busted Open Podcast, WWE legend Bully Ray believes that the moment Rhodes appeared at the grandest stage of them all, he was at the peak of stardom.

The American Nightmare spent a decade with WWE and then went on to perform for many other wrestling promotions, including All Elite Wrestling. He returned to the Stamford-based promotion after six years. Since then, Rhodes has been on a roll, even competing for the Undisputed WWE Univeral Title at Wrestlemania.

Bully Ray spoke about how in his first stint with WWE, Cody Rhodes was a mid-card star throughout, and yet, he still called the company his home. He mentioned that the moment he appeared at Wrestlemania on a stage that big, he was already bigger than all the talents in the AEW locker room.

"Make no mistake, Dave, the day Cody made his entrance and his return at WrestleMania, Cody became a much bigger star than he ever was in AEW. He became bigger than AEW, he became bigger than any talents in AEW because it's a different stage," Ray said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Update on Cody Rhodes before Night of Champions

After a brutal attack on Cody Rhodes' arm by Brock Lesnar, questions regarding the American Nightmare's status heading into Night of Champions are up in the air.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select) has confirmed that aside from Night of Champions, Rhodes is set to do some promotions for the company in Saudi Arabia, providing more assurance to Rhodes appearing at the premium live event.

Could Night of Champions finally be the time that Cody Rhodes can move forward from Brock Lesnar for good? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

