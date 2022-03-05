"Now we know why it's happening" - Wrestling veteran gives his honest opinion on CM Punk and MJF's feud in AEW (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend and WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently gave his thoughts on the feud between CM Punk and MJF in AEW.

The Salt of the Earth is set to wrestle Punk in a dog collar match at AEW Revolution 2022. MJF won the first meeting between the duo, pinning CM Punk after an assist from Wardlow. He cut a passionate promo last week, opening up about why he despises The Straight Edge Superstar, in what turned out to be one of the most compelling wrestling promos in recent memory.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said that he really likes what All Elite Wrestling has done with the feud between MJF and Punk:

"Now that's storytelling. Now it's following a linear progression, things happening and now we know why it's happening and that's what makes wrestling, what makes it good because now they got actual incidents, actual statements, that they can look back on and the video people can pull them out to enhance the story. That's a good story. A very very good story, and that picture when he was a kid [of MJF with CM Punk], it all comes from there when he was a little kid. It's a good story," said Mantell. [58:35-59:15]

What went down between CM Punk and MJF this week on AEW Dynamite

On the go-home edition of Dynamite before the Revolution pay-per-view, CM Punk came out and addressed MJF's promo from the previous week.

He referred to a famous photo of him with Steve Austin when he was young, saying that he hadn't spent his career lashing out despite making some mistakes early on in his career.

MJF then came out and the two AEW stars hugged, but this was a ruse as The Salt of the Earth hit Punk with a low blow. Shawn Spears and Wardlow then came out as the Pinnacle leader left CM Punk a bloody mess in the middle of the ring, only to be chased away by Sammy Guevara, Sting, and Darby Allin.

