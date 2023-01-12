WWE veteran hyped up a worried Sting ahead of high-profile match against former Universal Champion

Sting is a wrestling legend and is admired by many upcoming talents in the industry. Despite not being a part of the more popular promotion, WWE, he garnered a significant following during his tenure with IMPACT Wrestling. His rival Jeff Jarrett recently recalled one of The Icon's matches with AJStyles.

During the early stages of his career, Sting was associated with WCW. He went on to sign with IMPACT Wrestling in the mid-2000s. Additionally, AJ Styles built up his reputation and made himself a household name in the promotion. Although he teamed up with The Icon, the duo also competed against each other on multiple occasions in singles matches.

At the Turning Point event, The Icon defended his TNA World Heavyweight Championship against a young and eager Styles. The pair had a prolonged feud with The Phenomenal One vying for the title which he eventually held on a couple of occasions.

On the latest edition of the My World podcast, Jarrett reflected on the two prominent stars colliding in a major blockbuster match:

"A lot of confidence in young AJ but you know, laying out I remember having the conversation with Sting about who's in the match and he knew Sean obviously but AJ Styles, I said 'Sting, you're gonna love him'. He can bump all over the ring. He's teachable, he's gonna do everything around us, and he's not gonna, he's not reckless all the questions that a veteran would ask." (00:53 - 1:20)

Check out the entire interaction below:

Jeff Jarrett claims AJ Styles was a calm talent to work with, especially when working with wrestling veteran Sting

Jeff Jarrett was one of the founders of IMPACT Wrestling. This meant that he had some iconic rivalries with a plethora of notable talents under the promotion's roof.

On the same edition of My World podcast, the AEW Executive stated that AJ Styles was not fearful of going up against Sting so early on in his career:

"Things just happen and when you think about AJ's, I don't say it's its first high profile main event but to be in the ring with Sting, big, big deal. You gotta call it audible. I mean, but AJ, from day one and this is kind of in that day one-ish, era. Never freaked out, never deer in the headlights." (3:17 - 3:41)

The former Universal Champion reunited with fellow Bullet Club members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on RAW to go up against The Judgment Day. However, he suffered an injury last month and is out of in-ring action.

