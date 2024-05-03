WWE veteran interested in recruiting Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) in his AEW faction

An AEW name wants to hire Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro, in his popular faction. The personality being discussed is Don Callis.

Callis has been one of the huge names in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He is also a former WWE name, who worked in the Stamford-based promotion between 1996 and 1998. In 2020, at Winter Is Coming, Callis helped Kenny Omega win the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose. His faction, The Don Callis Family, consists of Kyle Fletcher, Powerhouse Hobbs, Will Ospreay, and Konosuke Takeshita.

On the other hand, Claudio has been one of the best athletes in the Tony Khan-led promotion, delivering high-quality matches. He recently lost to Swerve Strickland after challenging him for the AEW World Championship.

While speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Don Callis stated that he was looking to recruit Orange Cassidy, Swerve Strickland, and Claudio Castagnoli to his faction.

"So you can imagine what Kyle Fletcher is gonna look like a year from now, after listening to my tutelage. You can imagine what Powerhouse Hobbs is gonna do when he comes back. [Konosuke] Takeshita, who’s probably the best pure athlete in All Elite Wrestling, former Olympic-level decathlete, these are the types of athletes that I recruit. Now, I’m looking at Swerve Strickland, I’m looking at Orange Cassidy, Claudio, and a kid named Zak Knight, who I think is an up-and-comer as well," Don Callis said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

What the future has in store for Claudio Castagnoli remains to be seen.

Will Ospreay said Claudio Castagnoli was the strongest guy he had faced

Will Ospreay faced Claudio Castagnoli ahead of the Dynasty 2024 Pay-Per-View on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Following the match, he tweeted that the former WWE Superstar was the strongest person he had faced in wrestling.

"For the longest time I've wondered what it would be like to challenge @ClaudioCSRO He is without any doubt the strongest guy I've faced in wrestling. And it was an absolute pleasure testing myself against him before my bout with Bryan. Thankyou for the challenge & thank you Indianapolis for housing me!"

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Will Ospreay is set to challenge Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship at the upcoming Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View.

