WWE veteran Jim Cornette sees AEW tag team breaking up soon

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has predicted that one of AEW's tag teams will break up soon after things haven't gone their way.

The team in question is the unlikely alliance of Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall. Despite looking strong for a few weeks, the duo hit a rough patch after Hobbs lost the AEW TNT Championship to Wardlow on the April 19, 2023, edition of Dynamite.

The title loss led to Hobbs assaulting Marshall during the most recent "QTV" segment. The 37-year-old later promised the former TNT Champion that he would hold a championship again, but he needs to be patient.

But Jim Cornette believes the alliance doesn't look like it will last. He shared his thoughts about the "QTV" segment and Hobbs & Marshall's team on the most recent edition of his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience.

“QTV is still happening, and whoever the QTV girl is, she’s phonier than a get well card from an undertaker, just the facials and why is she there? Why is this thing happening? And the way that it’s shot makes it impossible to not only believe but even digest anything. The other f**king clowns that are with QT and then suddenly [Powerhouse] Hobbs comes in and jacks QT up against the wall, and QT has to promise him that he’s going to be a champion again (...) why does this exist?” [0:07 - 0:42]

Cornette added that when the duo eventually goes their separate ways, he wants Hobbs to start something new and not feud with Marshall and the rest of the "QTV" gang.

“But they’re going to get Hobbs away from him because see, this is a tease that they’re going to break up, and that means that instead of just — what we’re saying is get Hobbs away from QT and the rest of these people like, do not have him interact with them and don’t put them on the television program, not break them up and have him feud with the group.” [1:12-1:33]

Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall will be in action this Friday on AEW Rampage

The alliance between Hobbs and QT seems to be intact for now. But how well will they work together when they are in action this Friday on AEW Rampage?

Hobbs, Marshall, and Aaron Solo will face The Lucha Brothers and El Hijo del Vikingo in a trios match after weeks of animosity between the two camps.

Powerhouse Hobbs successfully defended his TNT Championship against Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo. However, Hobbs and Marshall failed to secure the ROH World Tag Team Championship from the duo at Battle of the Belts VI.

El Hijo del Vikingo was involved in this feud on the most recent episode of Dynamite as he teamed with The Lucha Brothers, only to be eliminated by Powerhouse Hobbs.

Will you be watching AEW Rampage this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes