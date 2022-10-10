"I don't know those guys" - WWE veteran comments on limited impact of Tony Khan's wrestling product in AEW

Monday Night RAW has been easier to watch than AEW Dynamite in recent months, said WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg during a recent interview.

2022 has been a year full of highs and lows for All Elite Wrestling so far, with the company pulling in multiple gates that have grossed over $1 Million, including the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite on September 21.

However, there has been some speculation that AEW's wave of momentum they had coming out of 2021 has slowed down, which couldn't have come at a worse time for the company, as WWE received a huge shot in the arm following Vince McMahon's retirement.

Speaking in an interview with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Road Dogg had nothing but positive words for the quality of WWE's programming in recent months while alluding to the idea that their shows have been more fluid and easier to watch than AEWs have.

"Man, it's so fun to watch, and it's commonplace for me to say this company is the best and the other company's not. But their television show is not fluid. It's not. Things don't connect, I don't know, I just can't follow their television show. When I watch [RAW] now, I will admit, three hours of RAW used to be a challenge. It used to be a challenge, but for the last three months, it's been a joy to watch and a breeze to get through and SmackDown's even easier. I don't know, I just love what I'm doing, man," said Road Dogg. [H/T Fightful]

The veteran also stated that due to the fact that he doesn't know many of the AEW performers either in or out of the ring, he has had a hard time connecting with their on-screen personas.

"I also don't know their talent like I know our talent, you know what I mean? So it's more difficult for me to have a connection to get into it. Because I don't know those guys," added Road Dogg. [H/T Fightful]

AEW will make history this week by hosting Dynamite and Rampage outside of the United States

The upcoming editions of Dynamite and Rampage are set to be landmark events in AEW's history as they will be the first TV shows the company will be presenting outside of the United States.

The October 12 edition of Dynamite will emanate from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada, with Rampage being taped the day after on October 13.

At the time of writing, Dynamite already has four huge matches scheduled to take place, with one of the matches involving someone Road Dogg knows very well, his former tag team partner Billy Gunn, who is set to take on Swerve Strickland.

Elsewhere on the show, PAC will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Orange Cassidy, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus will face off for the first time ever, and the Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm will team up with Hikaru Shida to take on Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter.

All of this will be followed by a huge main event for the ROH World Championship, as Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson will complete their trilogy, having already picked up one win each over one another in recent months.

