WWE veteran makes bold implication on MJF "taking his promo" on AEW Dynamite

WWE veteran Bully Ray apparently believes that MJF presented a slightly modified version of his promo on AEW Dynamite.

The latest edition of Dynamite initially saw the Salt of the Earth playing the role of a babyface. However, it became clear that MJF was simply doing what he did best, getting heat on him. He dropped his heroic facade as soon as Jon Moxley confronted him in the ring.

The Long Island native further implied that he was just eyeing the AEW World Title as a bargaining chip for the "2024 bidding war". He also name-dropped Cody Rhodes, Nick Khan, and Triple H cryptically, leaving no doubt about what he was talking about.

Speaking about the promo on the Busted Open podcast, WWE veteran Bully Ray stated that it was quite similar to one of his own old promos.

"He basically took my promo, I am not saying he copied me, he basically took my promo about laying the tag team championships at the altar of Vince McMahon and turned it into his own last line." [17:06 - 17:18]

With MJF's repeated threats of jumping ship to WWE, fans will have to stay tuned to see whether he follows through in 2024.

The WWE veteran was also unsatisfied with Tony Khan's announcement on AEW Dynamite

MJF's promo wasn't the only thing Bully Ray spoke about on the podcast. He also thought that Tony Khan's opening segment was lacking.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray stated that he would have liked to hear Khan addressing the reason for vacting the titles.

"He [Tony Khan] never acknowledged anything and that's... I just think that in pro wrestling we have a responsibility to hit the 'who, what, when, where and why.' Last night I would have just liked to hear Tony say why, even if it was in corporate language." [9:00 - 9:17]

Plans to crown a new AEW World Champion are already in motion, which will conclude at the Grand Slam event later this month.

