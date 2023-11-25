WWE veteran opens up backstage difficulties with Jim Ross: "He is a political guy"

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell is a man of many strong opinions and he recently revealed what he thought of legendary on screen commentator, Jim Ross.

Mantell, who was a part of WWE during the 2010s, was speaking on his podcast, Story Time with Dutch Mantell when he was asked about the sort of person Jim Ross was. Dutch reminisced about his experiences with him, and gave a very candid answer. He said that the JR was not easy person to get an answer from.

“I couldn't listen to Jim Ross though. I've been around him so much, and I know the way he talks. I know his frequencies. My mind would go back to when I first met him in Shreveport, Louisiana. You never got a straight answer from Jim in Mid-South or in WCW, really. You never got that straight answer because, he'd always, he is a political guy, and he knows what he can say and what he can't say. So, if you go to him for an answer, you'll get an answer, but you'll get an answer that's so toned down, you don't know what the answer is. That's to protect him, and I don't blame him.” [0:16 - 1:09]

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross gives health update

Jim Ross has been having issues with his health over the past year and he recently gave an update on his health on an episode of his podcast Grilling JR.

JR said that his blood sugar had gone up and that he was trying to get it under control.

“My blood sugar’s gone crazy, and I’m trying to get it under control. It’s not under control right now. My blood sugar is around 400, and that’s dangerous. That’s diabetic seizure time.” [H/T The Sportster]

We at Sportskeeda wish Jim Ross all the best as he looks to get back to full health and can't wait to see him back on the AEW commentary team.

