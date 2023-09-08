WWE veteran points out massive fallout from CM Punk drama at All In, questions Tony Khan's experience

A WWE Veteran recently talked about the firing of CM Punk from All Elite Wrestling and criticized Tony Khan for the way he handled the situation.

The name in question is none other than Konnan who has been talking very openly about the CM Punk situation and the controversy surrounding the Best in the World after Tony Khan terminated Punk's contract last week, ahead of AEW Collision.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan gave his take on the incident and questioned Tony Khan's way of handling the situation.

"It seemed to me that the CM Punk thing overshadowed All-In and that's not a good thing. All those guys that went out there are overshadowed by his controversy and I can't believe that Tony was or is supposed to be the student of the game and saw all these matches and went to all these matches personally was not reading the observer and not seeing the type of sh*t that was going on with The Kliq in WWE and that was going on between Hogan, Flair, Nash and Hall in WCW. All that sh*t, he didn't learn from that? He didn't know what was about to happen? Come on." [19:28-20:36]

Konnan is confident that top AEW star is not going back to WWE

Former WWE United States Champion Andrade El Idolo has been one of Tony Khan's top signings since All Elite Wrestling was founded. However, he has yet to win a title in the promotion.

Andrade El Idolo has made some notable appearances and competed on Collision. However, rumors of the AEW star returning to WWE have been everywhere on social media as it is believed that Andrade has been in talks with the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan talked about how Tony Khan will try his best to keep Andrade in AEW.

“Well, I think he's been signed by Tony cause we saw him on TV a couple of weeks ago or he's gonna sign him. I guarantee you and he is probably gonna try to maybe reform La Facción Ingobernable. I think he likes Andrade, and even with the trouble that there was between him and Sammy [Guevara], he sees him as a talent, and he is not done with them to tell you the truth.” (0:58 - 1:23)

