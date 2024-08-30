WWE veteran points out physical change in Jon Moxley following his return; addresses potential Shane McMahon debut

A WWE and ECW legend reflected on the change in the former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley during his return on Dynamite this past week. The veteran also addressed a potential Shane McMahon tease.

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley made his surprising return and cut a cryptic promo. Before leaving the ring, Mox told Tony Schiavone, "This isn't your company anymore." The cryptic line led to speculations all over social media with some also speculating that Shane McMahon might be arriving.

Meanwhile, the WWE veteran in question, Tommy Dreamer opened up on the physical change in Moxley during his return on Dynamite. Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Dreamer stated the following:

"Jon Moxley coming back was interesting, but then what he said was what got everybody talking and everybody speculating. I thought he carried that well, he looked really good, in the sense of, like, physically, he looked a little bit refreshed because he was looking a little bit. I don't know, he looked a lot healthier. I enjoyed his promo, and Jon's always like what his music is, the wild thing."

Dreamer also reflected on the potential tease of Shane McMahon's AEW arrival:

"There's something brewing with this guy, and in pro wrestling, when we say it's a tease, or something changes, right away, the internet explodes with Shane McMahon." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Jon Moxley has aligned himself with a female AEW star

After teasing a new storyline with his cryptic promo on Dynamite this past week, Jon Moxley also appeared in a backstage segment with two security personnel. Surprisingly, female AEW star Marina Shafir showed up and brutally attacked the personnel, aligning herself with Mox in the process.

Moreover, it seems Mox is possibly forming his own faction and fans are expecting more wrestlers to join in. Only time will tell where the storyline is headed.

Do you think Shane McMahon will show up in AEW? Sound off using the discuss button.

