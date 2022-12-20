WWE veteran reacts to Triple H bringing back another released Superstar on RAW this week 

Triple H continued his quest to bring back all of the WWE Superstars who were released over the past few years on the most recent edition of Monday Night Raw, and a former AEW star has reacted to the return.

During the most recent edition of WWE Raw, The Miz and Dexter Lumis were competing in a ladder match, where during the closing stretch of the match, it seemed as if Lumis had won the match.

However, that was until he was pulled off the ladder by none other than Bronson Reed, the former NXT North American Champion who, in turn, helped The Miz win the match.

Wrestling fans across the world were shocked at Reed's return, including former WWE and AEW star John Morrison (known as Johnny Elite to AEW fans), who had this to say on social media.

"@JONAHISHERE is a beast! @mikethemiz is lucky to have him" tweeted @TheRealMorrison.

Reed is the latest in a long line of stars brought back to the company by Triple H, with the likes of Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai and Mia Yim making Monday Night Raw their home. In contrast, the likes of Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Imperium appear on Smackdown.

Bronson Reed had a very successful run outside of WWE before Triple H re-hired him

One of the main reasons Bronson Reed being brought back by Triple H was so surprising was that the big man was having an exceptional run outside of WWE.

Going by the name JONAH, the Australian native had a very impressive run in New Japan Pro Wrestling, particularly in the annual G1 Climax tournament, where he picked up a huge victory over NJPW legend Kazuchika Okada.

#G1CLIMAX32 Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH was great. Those ending minutes were spectacular. What a performance. Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH was great. Those ending minutes were spectacular. What a performance.#G1CLIMAX32

JONAH also had standout matches for companies like Impact Wrestling, GCW and PWG, and while he didn't win any championships along the way, he definitely worked hard enough to find his way back to WWE.

