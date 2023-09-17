WWE veteran's son set to make in-ring return at AEW Grand Slam: Rampage

Anna Jay, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker, former JAS members, have decided to challenge Orange Cassidy, Hook, and Kris Statlander to a three-on-three tag team match for AEW Grand Slam: Rampage next Friday

Tonight, FTW Champion Hook was seen simply eating his chips backstage, when he was confronted by Menard and Parker, who wanted retribution against him. This was following their loss to Hook and rapper Action Bronson, the man who raps in the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil's theme song, at last year's Grand Slam.

They claimed Hook did not have any friends now, until Orange Cassidy arrived and decided to eat chips together. Anna Jay got involved too, siding with her friends, until Kris Statlander evened the odds. This would also be the first time the three work together as a team.

This interaction set up a challenge for a match at AEW Grand Slam: Rampage, which will mark the second year straight that Menard and Parker share the ring with Hook at the event. This would also be Hook's first match since All In, when he beat Jack Perry to become FTW Champion.

Coincidentally, all the singles matches for the special show have been placed on Grand Slam: Dynamite, while all tag team matches will be done on Rampage.

