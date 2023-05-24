Create

WWE veteran says he is not surprised Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) got injured facing AEW star

By Tim Malinzi
Modified May 24, 2023 23:19 IST
Mercedes Mon&eacute; recently suffered an ankle injury.
Mercedes Moné recently suffered an ankle injury.

A WWE legend has shared his thoughts on Mercedes Moné's recent misfortune, saying that he is not surprised that the injury occurred given the current state of the wrestling industry.

This past weekend, Mercedes Moné took on AEW star Willow Nightingale in the tournament finals to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion. Many expected The CEO to walk away victorious. However, she suffered a broken ankle mid-match and subsequently lost the bout.

Moné was able to finish the match, but was carried backstage once it concluded. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T stated that he was not surprised the injury took place considering the exceptionally high work-rate wrestlers perform today.

"These young guys today, they are so over the top. They can do just about anything and they are willing to push themselves just about as far as they possibly can go. So I'm not surprised or anything like that. Just bad timing," Booker T said on his Hall of Fame podcast. [02:26 onwards]
WRESTLING!!!! Phew 😮‍💨 not how I dreamed for tonight to go. I’m so sorry and I love you guys so much. I’m gonna heal and be back better than ever. Moné💙@njpwglobal https://t.co/6909ByHdli

Additionally, he noted how the injury occurred at an extremely unfortunate time for Moné, seeing as though she is currently riding a hot stream of momentum. He expects her to be out of action for several months.

"Just bad timing for Moné because she's, right now, talk of the town. Everybody's, you know, talking about Moné and then - you got a broken ankle, that's your wheel right there. That's your base. You have to take some time off. You're going to have to stay off of it in order for it to heal. So I'm sure she's going to be looking at three to six months, easy." [02:39 - 02:59]

Current WWE Superstar helps Mercedes Moné following her injury

Mercedes Moné certainly did not want to end her Sunday with a broken ankle. However, she did have a long-time friend by her side to help her through it.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that current WWE Superstar Tamina was backstage at the NJPW Resurgence event, and helped Moné navigate through the back before she was sent to hospital.

Here’s the ending to Mercedes vs Willow (Mercedes was supposed to win, they went off script, told the ref to call an audible) Mercedes got pinned twice, didn’t kick out of either. Odd ending to an amazing match. I think she was supposed to hit the Mone maker move on Willow. 🥲. https://t.co/SsLJ6EDNS9

Tamina and Moné have remained good friends despite not working in the same promotion. With The CEO set to spend some time on the sidelines, it is good to know that she can rely on her loved ones for support.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
1 comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...