WWE veteran says Tony Khan was "fishing around" to potentially hire him

AEW President Tony Khan is no stranger to scouting talent. He is constantly looking for people who would be beneficial to his company, whether it is for his creative team or in-ring talent.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantel spoke on his Storytime with Dutch Mantel Podcast about Khan reaching out to him a few months ago. The subject was brought up after Dutch was asked if AEW or WWE asked him for a booking or advising role.

"Tony Khan called me one time about six months ago and wanted to know how I was doing. I told him fine. I think he was kind of fishing around if I wanted to take any kind of role with AEW. Physically, I couldn’t do it because I have mobility problems, but virtually I could, but virtually only works and that position only works if people listen to you.” [H/t-Wrestlingnews.co]

Tony Khan signs former WWE Superstar to AEW

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has signed former WWE Superstar E.J Nduka to the company. Nduka was released from the sports entertainment giant back in 2021.

After his release, he joined Major League Wrestling and achieved success, as he won the MLW World Tag Team Championship alongside Calvin Tankman. Nduka started making appearances for AEW on Dark and Dark: Elevation after his contract with MLW expired in 2023.

After making these appearances in January, Nduka has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling according to Fightful Select. There were also reports of WWE and other companies in Mexico and Japan being interested in signing the free agent.

The details of Nduka's signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion are still yet to be announced. The signing of Nduka proves to be an exciting opportunity as he has shown what he's capable of in MLW. It will be interesting to see what AEW show he ends up on.

