WWE veteran shares his thoughts on Ryan Nemeth getting sent home from Collision due to CM Punk

A Former WWE veteran and manager sheds light on the ongoing alleged AEW backstage drama, and on reports of Ryan Nemeth being banned from Collision by CM Punk.

CM Punk continues to make headlines, as the alleged backstage drama within the locker room shows no signs of stopping. It was reported that Punk was claiming authority backstage by banning several wrestlers from Collision. While nothing is confirmed as of yet, it has definitely sparked a debate within the wrestling community.

It was also reported that AEW star, Ryan Nemeth was sent home by Punk after an alleged backstage confrontation. Meanwhile, former WWE veteran, Dutch Mantell (fka Zeb Colter) had his say on the matter, as he was asked how he feels about Nemeth being banned from the show for not saying hello to Punk. Mantell said the following on Story Time with Dutch Mantell:

"When you go into the dressing room, you say hello to everyone, or acknowledge everyone. I mean, you don't have to necessarily go there and shake their hand. So, if this guy (Ryan Nemeth) didn't acknowledge anybody, I still don't see why they would kick him out, he might have had a reason, but I have never heard that before."

Dutch Mantell couldn't believe CM Punk is causing all the alleged backstage drama

Although the former WWE manager said he could not believe Ryan Nemeth was removed from Collision by CM Punk, he was asked about how he felt about the other reports claiming Punk removed the Head of Talent Relations and some other AEW employees. Dutch Mantell stated he couldn't believe the reports, as he has known Punk for a long time:

"I actually have trouble believing that CM Punk is doing this. I know Punk, and I didn't know he was just, if this is true... this reads like a fictional novel, you can't make this up. I mean, I could make it up, but nobody would believe it, but you're telling me this, and it's hard to believe. But I'm gonna go back to management, it's Tony Khan's baby, and he needs to straighten this out."

Hence, only time will tell as to whether AEW will be able to solve the ongoing backstage drama.

Do you think Punk is right or wrong in this situation? Sound off in the comments section below.