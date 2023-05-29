WWE veteran thinks Cody Rhodes' recent loss disappointed a 'lot of people' business-wise

A WWE Hall of Famer has weighed in on Cody Rhodes' loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and believes that it upset some people from a business perspective.

The Hall of Famer in question is current AEW star Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who was one of many people who watched on as Roman Reigns left WrestleMania 39 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, despite fans believing that Cody Rhodes winning was almost a guarantee.

Speaking on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Jake Roberts believed Vince McMahon had something to do with the decision. He added that by doing the opposite of what everyone was hoping for, he upset a lot of people:

"Well, knowing Vince McMahon, I could have told you that's what would happen. Because everybody just knew Cody [Rhodes] was going to take it [get the victory], and if everybody's calling for it. Vince is going to do quite the opposite, you know? He doesn't want anyone calling his s**t. So, as far as business-wise, it did disappoint a lot of people.” (H/T Fightful)

ACL-Sports.com®--Sports Investor @TheRealMrACL



Reigns got as high as +550. He has now been champion for 946 consecutive days, the longest streak in modern history.

In one of the largest upsets in WrestleMania history, Cody Rhodes loses after closing a -1000 favorite. He opened -500.Reigns got as high as +550. He has now been champion for 946 consecutive days, the longest streak in modern history. #WrestleMania In one of the largest upsets in WrestleMania history, Cody Rhodes loses after closing a -1000 favorite. He opened -500. Reigns got as high as +550. He has now been champion for 946 consecutive days, the longest streak in modern history. #WrestleMania https://t.co/hYX7kjBT5T

Roberts went on to say the loss didn't hurt the American Nightmare as he will eventually get the title:

“I don’t think it hurt Cody. But, I mean, my god, they threw everything but the kitchen sink at him. But, at some point soon, they would give the title to him." (H/T Fightful)

Jake Roberts also commented on his AEW debut segment with Cody Rhodes

The WWE Hall of Famer's AEW career began in March 2020 when he confronted Cody Rhodes on the first episode of Dynamite after Cody's loss to MJF at that year's Revolution.

Roberts stated despite only cutting a promo towards the American Nightmare; it felt amazing that a company allowed him to go out and do what he does best:

“[What] AEW gave me is that when I came back, they let me go out to the ring and do that thing with [promo] Cody. It meant so much to me to go out and feel the ropes again, feel the mat, smell it. It’s just an amazing feeling that I had, and I really appreciate that." (H/T Fightful)

