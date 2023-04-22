WWE veteran thinks Jeff Hardy is "not going to stop drinking," says he may end up killing somebody or himself 

A WWE veteran recently commented on Jeff Hardy's return to AEW, implying that it may have been a bad call.

The Charismatic Enigma made his comeback earlier this month to save his brother Matt from an ambush. The return indicated that he had completed his rehab and was ready to return to action after his DUI incident last year. With the Hardy Boyz now reunited, fans are expecting a tag team push for the two soon.

However, Dutch Mantell believes Jeff Hardy should have been punished more severely. Speaking on the Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the WWE veteran stated:

"When somebody tells you who they are, believe them. Jeff Hardy is not going to stop drinking. He may, but he has shown us in the past that he's not gonna stop. And he still goes out, he's still drinking. Now when they arrest him which may be after he has killed somebody or himself, they'll say, well we tried to do the best we can. People like that need to be put away for a while." (14:35 - 15:10)

The WWE veteran also spoke about Jeff Hardy's in-ring performance in AEW

Dutch Mantell believes that Jeff Hardy is no longer the wrestler he used to be.

In the same episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the veteran spoke about how Jeff seemed slow in the ring during his AEW matches.

"Well he could have been drinking too, if he was moving slow. Jeff needs to realize he is not 22 anymore. I mean those high-flying moves and death-defying moves, yeah it got him to where he is today but at a price... And after you get older, you feel it more. You come off that ladder and whatever he came off from, I mean that's a he*l if a bump for even a young guy. While I respect his desire to do that, his body can't do it anymore. And it takes one of those moves then he's paralyzed." (17:07 - 18:01)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Charismatic Enigma in AEW.

