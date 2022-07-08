"You have to be a little bit careful" – WWE veteran gives his take on Wardlow winning his first title in AEW

Former ECW Champion Tommy Dreamer weighed in on AEW star Wardlow winning his first championship in the promotion.

On the most recent episode of Dynamite, Mr. Mayhem defeated Scorpio Sky in a Street Fight to become the new TNT Champion, marking the first time the big man won a title in the promotion since his first appearance in 2019.

It wasn't easy for Wardlow, as Sky had the help of American Top Team, Dan Lambert, and Men of the Year partner Ethan Page at ringside. However, they were no match for Mr. Mayhem.

Speaking on the most recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Dreamer gave his thoughts on the win, saying AEW needs to be careful as they don't want people turning against popular talent:

“Right off the bat coming out hot, and man it was a good match. Wardlow does some amazing things, especially his swanton for a guy his size, the people love him, you have to be a little bit careful about these little changes you keep on making with a guy who’s super duper popular 'cause you don’t want to have people turn on your super duper popular person. Right now, it’s working.” (from 11:16 to 11:46)

Dreamer added that while he admits Wardlow is on fire at the moment, he would've liked his first title victory to have a bit more build-up, so fans go even crazier than they already did:

"Me personally, I just like this monstrous build to this guy going after a title, because I’ve destroyed everybody in my path, now what? Because now that he’s won the first title, he’s eventually going to have to lose it or he has to drop it because now he wants to go after the world title. Those are some interesting things because I mean he is hot.” [12:25-13:01]

Tommy Dreamer did have one critique of Wardlow's performance

Wardlow is known for ending opponents with a symphony of powerbombs followed by listening to fans and hitting more powerbombs before standing over them as the referee counts to three.

Tommy Dreamer wasn't much of a fan of the match's finish. He thought it was an arrogant way to win a championship:

“I did not like the foot on the chest, that’s arrogant and the fans could turn on you on the littlest of the littlest of things." (from 13:02 to 13:10)

While one can argue that it made Sky look like a weak champion, it made Wardlow look like a monster; a champion hard to beat. Who will step up to the new TNT Champion next? Stay tuned to AEW TV to find out!

