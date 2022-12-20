"WWE wouldn't want her anyway" - Twitter fans blast popular female star for choosing Tony Khan over Triple H

Wrestling fans on Twitter have weighed in with how they feel about the news that popular female star Maki Itoh has decided to stay loyal to Tony Khan and AEW even if she were to receive an offer from Triple H and WWE.
Itoh is one of Japanese Wrestling's most interesting characters. She originally broke into the public eye as a member of the pop music group LinQ in 2012. However, wrestling has become her full-time occupation for the time being.
During her career, she has made the Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling company her home, where she is a two-time International Princess Champion, which has led to her competing in other promotions around the world, including DDT, GCW and most notably, AEW.
During a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, Maki Itoh confessed that she will always remain loyal to AEW as Tony Khan's promotion is part of the reason why she has gained so much exposure in recent years. She even went as far as to say that she would decline offers from WWE if they ever came her way.
This news has spread around Twitter, where fans of both WWE and AEW have weighed in with what they think, and it appears that some fans of World Wrestling Entertainment aren't too happy with Maki Itoh's recent comments.
If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!
Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.
Tony Khan has only booked Maki Itoh a handful of times in 2022
Due to the fact that she resides in Japan, Maki Itoh's appearances in Tony Khan's promotion have been sporadic in 2022, having only made three appearances all year. However, she has attempted to make every one of her matches count when she pops up in the promotion.
Itoh has a record of one win and two losses in AEW in 2022, with the most notable match of the three coming against former Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.
Itoh has since appeared exclusively on Dark: Elevation, with the most recent match coming on the November 28th edition of the show. Maki teamed with Emi Sakura to take on Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir in what ended up being a losing effort for the Japanese team.
Would you like to see Tony Khan book Maki Itoh in AEW more often? Let us know in the comments section down below!
Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here