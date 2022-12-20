"WWE wouldn't want her anyway" - Twitter fans blast popular female star for choosing Tony Khan over Triple H

Wrestling fans on Twitter have weighed in with how they feel about the news that popular female star Maki Itoh has decided to stay loyal to Tony Khan and AEW even if she were to receive an offer from Triple H and WWE.

Itoh is one of Japanese Wrestling's most interesting characters. She originally broke into the public eye as a member of the pop music group LinQ in 2012. However, wrestling has become her full-time occupation for the time being.

During her career, she has made the Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling company her home, where she is a two-time International Princess Champion, which has led to her competing in other promotions around the world, including DDT, GCW and most notably, AEW.

"No, nothing. The reason I became this popular is thanks to AEW. Whatever happens, even WWE gives me a cheeky offer from nowhere, I would not accept it and I would stay right beside AEW all the way."

During a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, Maki Itoh confessed that she will always remain loyal to AEW as Tony Khan's promotion is part of the reason why she has gained so much exposure in recent years. She even went as far as to say that she would decline offers from WWE if they ever came her way.

This news has spread around Twitter, where fans of both WWE and AEW have weighed in with what they think, and it appears that some fans of World Wrestling Entertainment aren't too happy with Maki Itoh's recent comments.

quincy @QuincyMontalvo @WrestlingCovers Who’s even asking these questions lol, they ain’t even thinking about her @WrestlingCovers Who’s even asking these questions lol, they ain’t even thinking about her

Smee-von Dudley @thecaptainsmee @WrestlingCovers She seems lovely but if WWE have monitored her at all they'll know she's not for them. She may have improved (I don't know) but last I saw she was dreadful in the ring. @WrestlingCovers She seems lovely but if WWE have monitored her at all they'll know she's not for them. She may have improved (I don't know) but last I saw she was dreadful in the ring.

🕷️🤟🏾🤓Erin Walker #BLM🤓🤟🏾🕷️ @ErinECW1999 @WrestlingCovers Maki Itoh's gimmick wouldn't work with WWE still being PG. I don't blame her for sticking with AEW. @WrestlingCovers Maki Itoh's gimmick wouldn't work with WWE still being PG. I don't blame her for sticking with AEW.

nowblades @nowblades @ErinECW1999 @WrestlingCovers Dont think thats the reason 🤣🤣 wwe wouldnt want her anyway @ErinECW1999 @WrestlingCovers Dont think thats the reason 🤣🤣 wwe wouldnt want her anyway

Larry Luv @larryluv63 @WrestlingCovers She wishes Papa H would offer her a contract. She is not that good. AEW has barely used her. @WrestlingCovers She wishes Papa H would offer her a contract. She is not that good. AEW has barely used her.

Mon Snow 🐺 @MonRalphio @WrestlingCovers I actually like Maki Itoh … but they will never give her a offer … ever … @WrestlingCovers I actually like Maki Itoh … but they will never give her a offer … ever …

Tom Gilmartin @gilmartin_tom @WrestlingCovers No offense but I don’t think WWE is really looking at her @WrestlingCovers No offense but I don’t think WWE is really looking at her

nowblades @nowblades @WrestlingCovers Yeah I dont think wwe want a female wrestler whos worse in ring then Khali so shes probably never gonna get an offer anyway lol @WrestlingCovers Yeah I dont think wwe want a female wrestler whos worse in ring then Khali so shes probably never gonna get an offer anyway lol

Tony Khan has only booked Maki Itoh a handful of times in 2022

Due to the fact that she resides in Japan, Maki Itoh's appearances in Tony Khan's promotion have been sporadic in 2022, having only made three appearances all year. However, she has attempted to make every one of her matches count when she pops up in the promotion.

Itoh has a record of one win and two losses in AEW in 2022, with the most notable match of the three coming against former Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Itoh has since appeared exclusively on Dark: Elevation, with the most recent match coming on the November 28th edition of the show. Maki teamed with Emi Sakura to take on Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir in what ended up being a losing effort for the Japanese team.

