Xavier Woods sends a message to Kenny Omega amid AEW hiatus

WWE star Xavier Woods has surprisingly tweeted about AEW star Kenny Omega as the latter recovers from diverticulitis. Woods, who is known to have friends all over the wrestling world, spoke about the former AEW World Champion on Twitter.

The New Day member took to Twitter to reply to one of Omega’s posts about him and their mutual admiration for video games.

Kenny tweeted:

“Hello there. It’s been a short while. I encountered one of my many enemies and things got heated, (as they usually do with @AustinCreedWins). It’s wordy but I hope it’s still a fun read! (Return of the video game top 10 duel!).”

Xavier Woods took the chance to reply to that post and said that while he can't stand Kenny Omega, he wishes him a speedy recovery.

“While I cannot stand @KennyOmegamanX, I wish him a speedy recovery. And per usual around this time of year we met up to yell at each other about our top 10 games of the year @giantbomb,” he tweeted.

It was a wholesome moment and a rare moment of goodwill between the two companies.

Kurt Angle has his say on Kenny Omega’s diverticulitis diagnosis

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has broken his silence on Kenny Omega’s medical issues and his problem with diverticulitis.

While speaking on one of the recent editions of his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show, he said how bad the issue is and even remembered how Brock Lesnar suffered from it.

“That’s a shame man, because that stuff is nasty. I mean, I remember when Brock [Lesnar] had to go through that. And it was a long time, he waited a long time. It takes a long bit of time to get through that.” [H/T 411Mania]

All the wrestling fans around the world will hope for Omega to come back soon and without any problems.

