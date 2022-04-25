"I don’t think he has the natural skill" - Top AEW star criticizes Xavier Woods' Street Fighter skills  

Xavier Woods, known by his real name Austin Creed outside of wrestling, has recently had his gaming skills criticized by Kenny Omega.

Both stars are avid gamers, with Woods being known for his involvement in G4 and UpUpDownDown. The latter show has even seen a host of AEW wrestlers, including Adam Cole and Samoa Joe. Omega, on the other hand, has named the majority of his finishing and signature moves after video game references.

Kenny Omega recently appeared on Put Your Quarters On The Glass!. The star claimed that he doesn't believe Xavier Woods has the skills required for fighting games.

"Austin’s talking about going back in on Street Fighter 6. I’d like to see what he’d be able to scoop together. I don’t think he has the natural skill or think he has the natural acumen for fighting games. To be good at fighting games it takes a lot of skill, it takes very flexible and nimble digits."

Omega continued to harshly put down Xavier Woods, possibly enough to hopefully receive a response. He further added:

"I think it takes an ability to read your opponent and be able to analyze the situation and act accordingly, and these are all skills Austin Creed does not have whatsoever. We might need to do away with the entire fighting game thing. He just doesn't have it in his inner workings, in his guts." (H/T: Fightful)

So far, there has been no response from Woods, but the star could very well snap back at Omega, leading to another video game face-off between the two.

Xavier Woods and Kenny Omega are real-life friends

Omega announced that he'd be taking some time away to recover from his injuries after dropping the AEW Championship in 2021. Shortly thereafter, Xavier Woods shared a poster via one of the G4 shows, wishing Omega well.

The two stars seem to share a healthy rivalry even while they're both in two rival wrestling promotions. Hopefully, fans will someday get to see the two go head-to-head in the squared circle.

