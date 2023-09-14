"Yes, I am better"- WWE Hall of Famer gives his assessment of the Young Bucks

A WWE Hall of Famer recently gave his assessment of the two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks.

The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) is one of the most decorated tag teams in professional wrestling and has won titles across the world. The duo played an important role in the start of All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and currently holds the position of Executive Vice President in the company.

On the recent episode of the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg was asked if he believes he's a better sports entertainer than The Young Bucks. The veteran had a funny reply and praised the Young Bucks while making fun of himself.

"I have to say no....you know what, I'm going to say 'yes, I am better' than both of them. What I'm not going to say is that they are bad human beings and that they are bad at business. What they have done is far more successful than what I've ever done in this industry and kudos to you bros, for that. Now, you're talking to the Road Dogg, and you're asking if they are better, I go back to a time where I was a mizark for myself, and I'm sure you two are too, and let's be honest, there once was a time where the D-O-Double G wasn't bad at what he did. I was very humble I felt [in that answer] while being braggadocious," Road Dogg said. [H/T Fightful]

Road Dogg called Bucks talented individuals but said he hadn't spent enough time around to know them and continued with a fun tone:

"They are both talented individuals, good brothers, I've always heard they are good guys and I would love them, haven't spent enough time around them to know. Two prong answer: A, I'm better than them because I want the kick back on social media. Two, I gave them props for being way more successful than I have ever been. I feel I answered politically correct and professionally provocative." [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran accuses The Young Bucks of forcing CM Punk out of AEW with "backstage politics"

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk was recently fired from All Elite Wrestling due to a backstage brawl incident that transpired at Wembley Stadium, London, during the All In pay-per-view.

Expand Tweet

Speaking on his podcast, Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the WWE veteran shared his opinions about the possibility of the 'backstage politics' by The Young Bucks as the reason for Punk's termination.

"Well, I don't know. But I know backstage politics, and they will all get together, I've seen it in other places. They will all team up on this one guy or these two guys, and they'll put all this stuff out, put it out to the owner personally, and to get this guy, either his power cut down or for him to be gone," said Mantell. [From 04:03 to 04:32]

Mantell said that he thinks Punk knew it would happen, and The Second City Saint might try to get to WWE after getting fired from AEW.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.