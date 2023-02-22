Yet another released WWE Star debuts in AEW

The February 21st, 2023 edition of AEW Dark is in the books, with a number of All Elite Wrestling stars picking up vital wins. However, one former WWE Superstar not only made his debut but also picked up his first win.

The star in question is former NXT star Brady Booker, who WWE fans will know as Chase U. member Bodhi Hayward. The Illinois native was released by World Wrestling Entertainment in November 2022 and has since emerged under a new name in AEW.

Brady Booker defeated Dak Draper in under five minutes to kickstart his year in his new home with a win. Brady did technically spoil his appearance on social media in January when he posted a picture of himself making his entrance at the tappings of Dark.

The February 21st edition of AEW Dark was initially taped on January 28th, meaning that a number of fans were anticipating Brady's debut, and judging by his performance, he didn't disappoint.

There has been no word at the time of writing on whether or not Brady Booker has signed a full-time deal with All Elite Wrestling, but if he keeps up his momentum, Tony Khan may have no choice but to sign this promising upstart.

Brady Booker isn't the only former NXT star to make their AEW debut in recent months

Due to the huge amount of local and independent talent in the industry, Tony Khan gives chances to a lot of wrestlers on shows like Dark and Dark: Elevation. It's easy to miss a number of high-profile names that have passed through AEW's doors.

A number of former NXT stars have appeared in All Elite Wrestling after being released by WWE, with the most notable name in recent months being Harland, now known as Parker Boudreaux.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



📸 - Parker Boudreaux (fka Harland in WWE) just made his AEW debut at the #AEWDark tapings tonight!!📸 - @JJWilliamsWON Parker Boudreaux (fka Harland in WWE) just made his AEW debut at the #AEWDark tapings tonight!! 😮 📸 - @JJWilliamsWON https://t.co/dDPjwkyerT

Boudreaux made his AEW debut in July 2022 and has since maintained an unbeaten record in singles competition, defeating the likes of Serpentico and Sonny Kiss along the way.

Another name who coincidentally made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the same set of tapings as Brady Booker was EJ Nduka, who was let go by WWE in 2020. He had the tough task of facing Konosuke Takeshita, which he ended up losing.

Which members of the NXT roster would you like to see in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes