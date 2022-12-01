AEW star Eddie Kingston has hit back at MJF after the latter namedropped him on the latest episode of Dynamite.

After winning the world title at Full Gear, the newly crowned AEW World Champion finally addressed the fans on this week's show. During the promo, he took shots at Kingston, Bryan Danielson, and his first title challenger, Ricky Starks.

The segment ended with MJF attacking William Regal and finally getting revenge for being turned down by him numerous years ago.

Taking to Twitter, The Mad King labeled his fellow star a "fu**ing child".

"Man @The_MJF you can't let it go that someone turned you down. Hahahahah you are a fu**ing child." wrote Eddie Kingston.

Check out Eddie Kingston's tweet at this link.

Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter @MadKing1981 Again I'm not there and another C**T speaks mu name. They fear me in the physical form. Again I'm not there and another C**T speaks mu name. They fear me in the physical form.

MJF will defend his world title against Starks at the upcoming Winter is Coming show. This will be his first title defense since beating Jon Moxley with the help of Regal at the latest pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, Kingston is on the back of a huge win over Jun Akiyama, whom he faced in the pre-show of Full Gear. Previously, the two men shared the ring in a tag team match that took place on Rampage.

Would you like to see Eddie Kingston challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship? Sound off in the comment section

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes