"You just can't work here anymore" - WWE legend opens up on being fired; struggling to process why

A wrestling legend recently revealed his reaction to being fired by WWE, only to make a massive return years later.

The legend in question, Billy Gunn, was one of the most prominent stars in the Stamford-based promotion at the turn of the century. His association with the New Age Outlaws and the DX made him one of the most recognizable names on the roster. Despite his success, he was released from the brand in 2004.

Speaking about the release on Generation Iron Fitness & Bodybuilding Network, Billy Gunn talked about the real reason why he got fired:

"One of the hardest things for me... to comprehend when I got fired the first time from WWE was why. Because I am really good. I am really good, what do you tell me? Because they give you a decent living. You get to travel around the world and do all this stuff as long as you're making this company relevant... because we [the company] are investing in you. We believe you. When you stop producing, we can still be friends, you just can't work here no more." [From 56:19 onwards]

Billy further added that he now understands the reason better now, given his learnings about how the business works.

The former WWE Superstar is currently in AEW

After Billy Gunn's return to WWE and being inducted into the Hall of Fame, he eventually joined Tony Khan's roster in 2019.

Although Billy initially joined the Jacksonville-based company as a coach, he has made numerous appearances in the squared circle as well. Despite his age, Gunn's performances and dominating physique never fail to impress.

After his 'Gunn Club' stable with his two sons ran its course, he further joined Anthony Bowens and Platinum Max Caster as an ally of the Acclaimed.

As of now, the former DX member is an influential veteran backstage. It remains to be seen what is next for him in the coming months.

