"You don't know what he's gonna say" - WWE veteran claims he's impressed with popular AEW Superstar after being brought back by Tony Khan (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell was highly impressed by top AEW star Eddie Kingston, who was brought back on TV this week by Tony Khan.

Kingston, who hasn't had a major match or segment since the Full Gear pay-per-view, was booked for a promo segment on Rampage alongside Ortiz. The duo were confronted by the House of Black.

"He's interesting just to sit and talk to. But you don't know what he's gonna say, friendly as he can be, if he likes you. We had him in TNA, I loved him. I never heard him talk and I'm like, 'Why?' and I had just gotten there and I said, 'Why aren't you letting these guys start talking anymore?' and they said, 'Well, we didn't know either' and he goes out there and just busts this interview, out of the clear. Another thing about Eddie is, you kind of believe him too," said Dutch Mantell. [54:07 - 55:21]

Tony Khan could be planning a feud between House of Black and Eddie Kingston & Ortiz

Tony Khan seems to be planting the seeds for a potential feud between the House of Black and Eddie Kingston & Ortiz. The group led by Malakai Black recently made its return to AEW and set its sights on The Factory, whom they beat.

After a brief confrontation with Ortiz, House of Black was called out by Kingston on this week's Rampage. Tony Khan's promotion seems to be teasing the idea of a potential showdown between the two teams.

Kingston's last big match in AEW was against Jun Akiyama, whom he beat at AEW Full Gear.

