"You’ll never get the taste out of that" - 67-year-old WWE Hall of Famer says he misses in-ring action (Exclusive)

A member of the WWE Hall of Fame who currently works within AEW might have been retired for many years, but that doesn't mean they don't miss being in the ring.

The man in question is Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who hasn't competed in an official match since 2018, but has since found a new life in AEW as the man responsible for bringing Lance Archer to the company.

Roberts has managed Archer to multiple championship matches, with the Murderhawk Monster even winning the IWGP United States Championship on the "Fyter Fest" edition of Dynamite from Jon Moxley in 2021.

But does Jake Roberts miss being in the ring? Speaking in an exclusive interview with Mac Davis, The Snake admitted that he misses getting down and dirty between the ropes.

“Sure, but you’ll never get the taste out of that, getting in the ring and a little contact.” [0:50-1:03]

You can watch the full interview with Jake "The Snake" Roberts right here:

Jake Roberts isn't the only WWE Hall of Famer in AEW

Despite being a company geared towards building up the stars of tomorrow, AEW has given a platform to many veterans who have used the opportunity to re-energize their careers.

A number of the veterans within AEW are members of the WWE Hall of Fame, who have all brought something different to the table. For example, stars like Sting and Jeff Jarrett have become regular participants on shows like Dynamite and Rampage, with some fans suggesting they may be better off now than they were two decades ago.

Outside of the ring, "The World's Strongest Man" Mark Henry is someone who has become a very positive on and off-screen as a coach and broadcaster, while someone like Billy Gunn not only continues to wrestle, but also has major roles backstage, helping talent grow.

