"You had a match with The Undertaker and you still weren't happy about it" - Bully Ray on AEW star getting booed

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on former AEW world champion CM Punk's return to the promotion.

During the latest episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that CM Punk would be making his return to AEW television on June 17th for their new show Collision. The news was met with a combination of cheers and boos from the live crowd in the arena.

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray talked the mixed reception can be attributed to the history and reputation of CM Punk.

"I'll say it was 70/30. 70% positive. And yes, because of the narrative, the speculation, the rumor of the innuendo, the story, people are going to feel a certain way towards Punk. Some people are going to feel negatively towards him. You know why? Because we've been here before with him. It doesn't matter if he was right or wrong. We've been here with Punk. I believe in Ring of Honor. We know for sure in the WWE, and now in AEW," Bully Ray said. [14:41 - 15:24]

Furthermore, he mentioned that even after having a match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29, Punk was not satisfied.

"You had a match with the Undertaker at Wrestlemania, and you still weren't happy about it. You come to AEW, where everything is supposed to be rainbows and puppy dog tails. And within the first week internally, he was rubbing people the wrong way." [15:25 - 15:50]

Bully Ray on the complicated dynamics of CM Punk's AEW return

CM Punk's return to AEW has sparked discussions and divided opinions among fans and industry insiders.

On the same episode, Bully Ray mentioned that Punk has a tendency to rub people the wrong way, as witnessed by the backstage altercation with The Elite.

"And now, this whole situation goes down with three guys that helped put AEW on the map ... Cody, Buck, Hangman Page, and Kenny Omega. Correct, three of those guys, the Bucks and Kenny, got into an altercation with CM Punk. So, I think this is why you're getting the boos because it's like, come on man. Is this guy going to come back again from the pop and circumstance and then a couple of weeks in, he's going to do what he does, piss people off? Now, I'm not telling you this from personal experience. I'm telling you this from people that I have spoken to directly associated with him throughout the years, who can speak to his likeness. It's kind of like when you bring a character witness into a courtroom." [15:52 - 17:08]

CM Punk's AEW return brings anticipation and skepticism. Can he win over the fans and overcome past controversies? We'll find out soon.

