  • "You were not there for me" - Emotional and heartbreaking breakup teased on AEW Collision

By Sujay
Published Aug 01, 2025 01:46 GMT
AEW Collision saw an unfavourable backstage incident. (Image credits: AEW Facebook page)
An emotional and heartbreaking breakup was teased on AEW Collision between two stablemates. This is something that fans will find painful to watch.

Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens haven't had a great few weeks. The former WWE star and the up-and-coming AEW star haven't been there for each other, which has caused a lot of tension.

In a backstage segment on tonight's AEW Collision, Anthony Bowens showed up in Billy’s face and said:

“There you are, Billy. Not a text. Not a single phone call after last week. You're not gonna answer. How about I answer it for you, Billy? You told me that I needed to take care of a slump buster, huh? I went out there and busted that slump, and I busted Max Caster’s face doing everything, everything that you taught me to do, and you weren't there again. You put your hands on me, and you should have been there punching Caster’s face with me. So let me ask you this, like I’ve been asking you every week. Where were you because you were not there for me, clearly.”
A breakup has been teased, and it will be interesting to see what will happen in the near future.

