"You might be waiting a long time" - Booker T talks about the possibility of WWE buying AEW

On the latest edition of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T was asked by a fan about the possibility of WWE buying AEW one day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer stated that he isn't rooting for other companies to fail; instead, he wants to see promotions provide jobs for talent.

Booker T isn't completely ruling out the idea that WWE could AEW, just as they did with WCW back in the day. But the former World Heavyweight Champion mentioned how WCW had to wait 12 years for Vince McMahon to buy the company.

Booker went on to mention how the Monday Night Wars were a long battle and there were a lot of casualties of war. He noted how some Superstars never wrestled in the business from a big-time perspective ever again after WCW shut down.

“Hey man, never say never, I’m not saying that could ever happen or wouldn’t happen, but I’m not going to say it is going to happen," said Booker T. "You might be waiting a long time. The WCW guys were waiting 12 years for Vince McMahon to buy WCW. He finally did, but it was a long battle, a long war, a lot of bodies and casualties of war. When he did buy it, there were even more casualties, guys never wrestled in the business from a big time perspective ever again after WCW doors closed down."

Several WWE Superstars including Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, recently jumped ship from WWE to AEW. All three stars appeared for AEW on the same night, as they made their debuts at the All Out pay-per-view.

Similarly, former WWE Superstar CM Punk also made his in-ring debut at All Out after making his return to pro wrestling for the first time in seven years. All four stars are set to compete at the two-night Grand Slam event next week.

There is always the possibility that Superstars from the current roster could make their way over to AEW once their current contracts with WWE expire. As for WWE possibly buying AEW, only time will tell, though it seems quite unlikely at this point.

