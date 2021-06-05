"You owe all your success to Sting" - AEW star calls out Darby Allin 

The partnership between Darby Allin and Sting has drawn a lot of praise, as the two face-painted stars have demonstrated their natural chemistry in recent months. But AEW star Ethan Page voiced his displeasure when he blasted the pairing on social media.

After "The Icon" and the former TNT Champion celebrated their win over Page and Scorpio Sky at AEW Double or Nothing, Page took to Twitter to insult Allin. Page and Allin remain bitter rivals, and this tweet only heats up the bad blood between the two.

In a tweet on Friday night, Page ridiculed Allin's recent success. He stated that the former champion owes his good fortune to the legendary Sting. He also blatantly said Allin is not special.

"You’re nothing special, @DarbyAllin," wrote Page. "You owe all your success to @Sting. Makes me sick that fans look up to you ... when you’re just a co-dependent little b****."

Page's comments make it clear that he believes Allin couldn't have beaten him at AEW Double or Nothing by himself. He called the former "co-dependent," boldly implying that Allin relies on Sting to win their matches. Of course, in reality, Allin has clinched plenty of victories on his own.

Darby Allin dared to find a new partner

Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky in AEW

Page's feud with Allin continues on AEW Dynamite. This week, Page and Scorpio Sky interrupted Sting and Darby Allin's celebrations and challenged the former TNT Champion to find a new partner for a tag team match. Page and Sky remain determined to defeat Allin, and they're trying to do whatever it takes to remove Sting from the equation.

It's unclear who Allin will choose to team up with. He tends to be a loner, but he has had some help from the Dark Order in the past. As a result, this group could be an option for a temporary alliance.

