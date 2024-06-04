"You're not allowed to do this anymore" - WWE legend recalls premature end to in-ring career before AEW run

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage recently recalled how his in-ring career almost ended after a concussion during his stint with the Stamford-based promotion. Christian gained prominence during his time in WWE and TNA before he became All Elite. However, his glorious run in Tony Khan's promotion might have never happened due to a concussion he suffered in the past.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former AEW TNT Champion disclosed how he was once pulled out of a WrestleMania match and sent to a concussion center in Washington after he failed the concussion test.

"I failed the tests. And I didn’t think anything; they [WWE] didn’t tell me that I had failed them at that point in time. So then I had to go to Washington, and this was right before WrestleMania. And I think I was in some sort of multi-man match. I can’t remember what it was. But I saw all the names on the board except for mine for this match, and I was like, 'That’s weird!"' he remarked.

The 50-year-old also revealed that he was told by the medical team that he would not be allowed to wrestle again.

"So I went into the training room, and I was like, 'Does anybody know why my name is not on this list?' And they said, 'I think somebody’s going to talk to you a little bit later!' I was like, 'That doesn’t sound good!' So yeah, we got pulled aside a little bit later, and they said they were going to medically disqualify me. So it was taken out of my hands; I had no choice in the matter. I couldn’t say, 'Okay, yeah, do you want me to rest for six months?' [They said], 'We’re medically disqualifying you; you’re not allowed to do this anymore!''' he further revealed. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

WWE legend failed to win the AEW World Title

Christian Cage challenged AEW world champion Swerve Strickland for the prized gold at the recent Double or Nothing pay-per-view. However, despite interference from The Patriarchy, the former WWE Superstar failed to capture the title.

It will be interesting to see if Cage gets another shot at the AEW World Title in the coming days.