"YOU’RE DECLARING FOR THE RUMBLE?" - Fans explode after former AEW star shares a cryptic post ahead of Royal Rumble 2024

A former AEW star has shared a cryptic post on social media regarding a special announcement, and fans on the internet can't help but think that she could be in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match.

The star in question is Brandi Rhodes. Brandi has not been seen on TV since her departure from AEW back in 2022. She left the company following the footsteps of her husband, Cody Rhodes. Amid her absence from TV, fans have been anticipating her making the move to the WWE alongside her husband.

Brandi was seen at WrestleMania 39 when Cody greeted her and their daughter before his main event match against Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, Brandi has shared a cryptic post on Twitter, saying she got some exciting news and she can't wait to share it until next week.

Although she mentioned next week, fans on the internet are already hoping for Brandi Rhodes to make a surprise appearance in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match this Saturday. Here is how fans reacted:

Fans hoping to see Brandi Rhodes at the Royal Rumble

Furthermore, another section of fans speculated other ideas for Brandi's potential WWE return apart from the Royal Rumble. They pitched an appearance on Raw, possibly joining the commentary team on SmackDown and more:

Fans have more ideas for Brandi Rhodes in case she comes to WWE

What did Brandi Rhodes say about her potential WWE return ahead of Royal Rumble?

Before her AEW stint, Brandi was part of WWE. She worked as a ring announcer. After her husband, Cody Rhodes, returned to the Stamford-based company, fans expected Barndi to follow suit.

Speaking on the Ring The Belle podcast months ago, Brandi Rhodes opened up on why she didn't rejoin WWE with Cody Rhodes:

"Everything worked great but it was very tough, and it was tough for me to come home beat up from wrestling all day. Then my daughter — we have a bond, so she just wants to be with me and she wants to be on me and I was just unable to figure out how to make that all work in my head. So I just didn't pursue it further than that." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Henceforth, only time will tell if fans will see Brandi Rhodes back in a WWE ring somewhere down the line.

Do you want to see Brandi Rhodes in the 2024 Women's Rumble match? Sound off in the comments section below.

