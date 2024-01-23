"You're getting now to WCW 2000" - Veteran provides insight into AEW's worrying ticket sales

A veteran wrestling journalist has called out Tony Khan for the worrying state of AEW ticket sales currently and compared the condition to WCW back in 2000.

There is no denying that AEW has struggled to sell tickets for its weekly shows for the past several months. While the ticket sales and pay-per-view buys have been more than impressive lately, fans have been complaining about the quality of the weekly shows and how it resulted in lower attendance than before.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio recently, Dave Meltzer pointed out the issue of ticket sales in AEW, comparing it to the state of WCW in 2000, also revealing who is currently in charge of getting the ticket sales up:

"You're getting now to WCW 2000. And people hate when I use that term, but they're getting there. And that's a scary place to be. "There's a lot of things that they could do, but they haven't. I know that Kosha Irby's in, and this is actually his job, his job is going to be to get this stuff up. And it's way too early to put any blame on him, he just got there." [H/T Wrestletalk]

Expand Tweet

Dave Meltzer blames quality of shows for lower ticket sales in AEW

Dave Meltzer also called out Tony Khan for not trying to improve the quality of weekly shows and how it is resulting in lower attendance:

"Even if you're the greatest promoter in the world, people are gonna buy more or less based on the product and the excitement of the product. WCW had Zane Bressloff in 2000 and they couldn't sell tickets because nobody wanted to buy tickets to the product, and with AEW, the number of people who wanna buy tickets to the product is… they'll buy the pay-per-views, they'll watch Wednesday night TV, but they're not going in any great numbers to the shows." [H/T Wrestletalk]

Expand Tweet

Henceforth, only time will tell if Tony Khan pays attention to constructive criticism and does what's necessary to improve ticket sales.

What are the reasons for lower attendance on All Elite Wrestling shows lately? Sound off in the comment section!

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.