Jim Cornette is a well-known and long-time critic of AEW. Former women's champion Riho has always drawn the ire of the former wrestling manager and booker, and this week was no different.

Riho has been a popular babyface in AEW since the company's inception. She was the inaugural women's champion in Tony Khan's company and has always been treated like a top star.

Due to her commitments in Japan, she's often away from AEW television for sustained periods. On the latest episode of Dynamite, Riho returned to take on Jamie Hayter, albeit in a losing effort. On the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran was far from pleased.

"Moses couldn't save that division. Jamie Hayter, with Reba and Britt Baker in her corner, took on the returning Riho. Her name is Riho and she don't weigh 90 pounds. And when she hits the mat, well, she barely makes a sound. And when she's booked, you know the house is always down. Ohh Riho, Riho, you're just a grade school clown," he said.

He continued:

"And now we know [Kenny Omega] is back. He's not only been in charge of the women's division, but the Joshi princesses from Japan are his and his alone. That's his whole project. He's responsible. Blame him. This confused looking buck-toothed pet store clerk. Comes down wearing white chiffon. It looked like she just stepped off the top of a wedding cake," Jim Cornette added. (00:20 - 01:48)

Fans relished Riho vs. Jamie Hayter on AEW Dynamite

Contrary to Jim Cornette's opinion, fans on social media had a great time watching Riho compete with Jamie Hayter. For the latter, it was a statement win over a protected former women's champion.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Riho & Jamie Hayter gave us one of the SMOOTHEST Counters of 2022 last night! Riho & Jamie Hayter gave us one of the SMOOTHEST Counters of 2022 last night!https://t.co/kBVOTMzzai

SoDuTw @SoDuTw SirLARIATOoOoOoO 👻 @SirLARIATO #AEWDynamite @riho_gtmv #AEWDynamite @riho_gtmv https://t.co/1BCbvnWQBY US TV Women's Wrestling always and in particular this month for whatever reason is known for being pretty terrible and substandard work that you have to be polite about when everyone knows and has eyes. But Riho and Hayter last night ruled the school. twitter.com/SirLARIATO/sta… US TV Women's Wrestling always and in particular this month for whatever reason is known for being pretty terrible and substandard work that you have to be polite about when everyone knows and has eyes. But Riho and Hayter last night ruled the school. twitter.com/SirLARIATO/sta…

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Riho and Jamie Hayter delivered as expected, too. Tonight has been a great night for in-ring wrestling. Riho and Jamie Hayter delivered as expected, too. Tonight has been a great night for in-ring wrestling.

Stephen Roe @V1_OSW Riho v Jamie Hayter was great. Hayter is red hot at the minute & was the right choice to win, but Riho literally NEVER fails to have a compelling match



I feel she's is underrated by fans Riho v Jamie Hayter was great. Hayter is red hot at the minute & was the right choice to win, but Riho literally NEVER fails to have a compelling matchI feel she's is underrated by fans https://t.co/OPj409QVCa

Jamie Hayter was Riho's first loss since May when she lost to Ruby Soho in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament's first round. The reactions to Hayter are getting louder every week, and her eventual babyface turn is likely to catapult her into superstardom in the AEW women's division.

Tony Khan has held back on separating her from Britt Baker, but fans have been clamoring for the duo's break-up for several months.

Can we see the split happening in the coming weeks? Sound off in the comments below.

