"You're the man" – Wrestling veteran picks AEW World Champion MJF as the best promo of 2022 (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter has picked AEW World Champion MJF as "Promo of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The Salt of the Earth is currently at the top of the mountain in All Elite Wrestling. Right from his early days in the promotion, fans had sensed MJF was destined to become a main event talent down the line. After impressing with his ingenious heel work for three years and feuding with some of the biggest names in the company, like Chris Jericho and CM Punk, MJF finally won the gold at Full Gear 2022.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Bill Apter picked the AEW World Champion as his "Promo of the Year."

Though the wrestling veteran confessed to not liking MJF using profanity, he applauded the freedom granted by AEW to wrestlers to speak their minds. Apter added that The Salt of the Earth was a master of "promos."

"There's one guy that people have compared to the speaking and the verbiage and the tone of Rowdy Roddy Piper, and that man has won several Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards last year. The winner is Maxwell Jacob Friedman. There are a lot of times I don't like what he does because he throws in four-letter words, but then again, it's AEW, and they are different than all the other wrestling federations, and he's allowed to say what's on his mind and he is a brilliant promo master. MJF, congratulations because, personally, you're the man," said Bill Apter. (2:49 - 3:43)

Check out the full video below:

The voting lines for the annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards are open now! Make your picks here right now!

Bill Apter comments on AEW star MJF's comparisons with Rowdy Roddy Piper

Furthermore, Bill Apter also spoke about how the AEW World Champion was in a league of his own and unlike anyone else in the business today.

He also quashed comparisons between MJF and Rowdy Roddy Piper, saying the 26-year-old has built a unique personality for himself. Apter also predicted that Maxwell Jacob Friedman would improve with time and praised his in-ring abilities.

"That's what it is. It's that energy that makes him special. He's cut from a different cloth than everyone else. He's not like anyone else. Again, people have compared his speaking to Rowdy Roddy Piper but, truthfully, I think he's in his own place. There's no one like him at this point, and I think, as the years go on, he's gonna be even bigger and better. He's a hell of a wrestler, too," added Bill Apter. (4:04 - 4:34)

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Bryan Danielson is READY to face MJF for the

Dragon ain’t messing aroundBryan Danielson is READY to face MJF for the @AEW World Championship at #AEWRevolution Dragon ain’t messing around 🐉Bryan Danielson is READY to face MJF for the @AEW World Championship at #AEWRevolutionhttps://t.co/dYjYpgRbY4

MJF will defend his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match at Revolution 2023 this Sunday night.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes