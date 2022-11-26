"You sold your soul" - AEW personality hits back at popular superstar for letting down Brodie Lee and "family" after surprise heel turn

AEW personality Amanda Huber hit back at Preston Vance, also known as Dark Order 10, by claiming that he let down the late great Mr. Brodie Lee.

On this week's episode of AEW Rampage, Vance turned heel and betrayed The Dark Order. During the main event of the show, he attacked now-former stablemates John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno.

In the closing stages of the show, Vance got rid of his mask and finally revealed his face while throwing the mask at Negative One. His actions certainly didn't sit well with the late great Brodie Lee's wife, Amanda Huber, who claimed that the former Dark Order member "sold his soul."

"Hey @Pres10Vance. I hope you know what you’ve done. You sold your soul to someone who will abandon you when you’re no longer useful. You’ve let your true family down. Looking back, He made the wrong choice in you," wrote Amanda Huber.

Huber is currently AEW's Community Outreach Officer, a role she took on after the passing of Lee in December 2020.

Mr. Brodie Lee led The Dark Order to their most successful days in AEW

The Dark Order was regarded as one of the most successful factions in AEW under Mr. Brodie Lee. Despite the faction not winning any major championships, they established their dominance under the late superstar.

Lee is a former TNT Champion, and it was his feud with Cody Rhodes that played a major role in the Dark Order's dominance. After his unfortunate passing, the group, however, hasn't been able to get back to its best.

Eventually, most of the faction members left, including Anna Jay, Colt Cabana, Alan Angels, and Stu Grayson. The Dark Order also associated themselves with Hangman Adam Page for quite some time, but the former AEW World Champion never became the group's official leader.

John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno are expected to carry Mr. Brodie Lee's legacy as a trio for the foreseeable future.

Do you think AEW made the right call by turning Preston Vance heel? Sound off in the comments section below.

