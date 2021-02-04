"You think I'm just going to let all that slide?"- Jon Moxley sends out a warning ahead of his match against KENTA

Jon Moxley is feeling quite confident ahead of his IWGP United States Championship match against KENTA. But the reigning champion did admit that the pandemic has been quite frustrating, as it ruined the plans Mox had in store for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

At Wrestle Kingdom 14, Jon Moxley won the IWGP US Championship for the second time in his career. The AEW star challenged Lance Archer to a match at the Tokyo Dome and won back the title he was once forced to vacate.

During a recent interview with NJPW, Jon Moxley admitted that he had a lot of big plans before the pandemic and was aiming to establish his name in the ground.

The reigning IWGP US Champion added that despite him avoiding the social media trash talk and mostly staying off Twitter, he remains quite aware of what everyone has been saying.

"I lay low and I don't get involved in all, you know, this speculation and trash talk and I stay off the Twitter and all that. But it's not like that I'm completely oblivious to everything these people are saying when they're fighting for contracts, they're fighting me, they're talking about what they're gonna do to me and what they're gonna do with my belt that they don't have, that they're talking about walking around with. Dude, you think I'm just going to let all that slide."

Premiering now, part one of our interview with @JonMoxley !

In this first of four parts premiering through February, Mox discusses his return to NJPW, his thoughts on the Tokyo Dome, and his face off with Minoru Suzuki last year.



WATCH: https://t.co/oT2QdZk3NN#MOXvsKENTA pic.twitter.com/cDS90lgQ2Q — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 4, 2021

With Jon Moxley being absent from NJPW for an extended period of time, the promotion decided to crown a new #1 contender for his US Title. Eventually, KENTA won the first-ever New Japan Cup USA and won the Rights To Challenge for the IWGP US Championship briefcase, which he has defended on a few occasions.

Jon Moxley and KENTA will finally face off at the New Beginning in USA Tour

Jon Moxley will meet on the 26th of February, as The Death Rider finally defends his IWGP US Championship against KENTA. This will be Moxley's first-ever title defense since his win over Minoru Suzuki last year.

The IWGP US Champion recently made his mark on NJPW Strong when he made a surprise appearance and attacked the Bullet Club. Moxley hit KENTA with the Death Rider to make a statement.

On this week's edition of Dynamite, KENTA got one over Jon Moxley, as he finally appeared in AEW. As the entire wrestling world watched in shock, KENTA hit Moxley with the Go To Sleep to end the show.