AEW star MJF confronted Blackpool Combat Club member and former WWE star William Regal on the latest episode of Dynamite. The two men had a heated exchange of words on the show.

William Regal was in the middle of the squared circle, ready to be interviewed by Toni Schiavone. As Regal was about to speak, MJF walked out and had some strong words for the veteran. He talked about his rookie days, especially the time he was trying out for WWE, and read out an email from Regal stating that he was not good enough.

The former NXT General Manager got the microphone and said that everything he did back then was to ignite a fire in him. The former WWE star mentioned his past and claimed that he was also very young when he started. He added that getting beaten up week in, week out did not make him want to quit but rather only made him resolve to get better.

“I wanted to light a fire under your backside... When you are crying every single night that you go to bed and there’s blood running out of every hole in your body and you want to quit. But you won’t let yourself, because I’m 17, I said no, I will not quit, I will keep going because I’m going to be a professional wrestler, and if a bloody email is what it took to get you to this place and you’ve held onto that for seven years, you’ve had it easy sunshine," William Regal said.

Regal also mentioned how he used to advise MJF on the things he should work on and stated that the Salt of the Earth still has a lot to prove.

Last week MJF defeated Wheeler Yuta and looked to shake his hand, but The Firm did not let that happen. This was the first time fans saw MJF changing character.

It seems as though Regal's words lit a fire in MJF, who vowed to take on world champion Moxley when the latter is fully fit and not take the easy route. He then challenged Mox to a match at Full Gear later this year.

