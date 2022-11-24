"You've got to look like Jinder Mahal" - Former AEW talent recalls popular star's bold request to get a contract in Tony Khan's promotion (Exclusive)

Former AEW talent Tamilian Vineesh has opened up on the efforts he has made to earn himself a contract.

Vineesh appeared twice for All Elite Wrestling in 2021, facing Colt Cabana and Evil Uno on his debut and once more tagging against current AEW tag champs, the Acclaimed. His appearances for the promotion came while he was a part of the Nightmare Factory feeder system.

Tamilian spoke exclusively with Sportskeeda to explain the hoops he had to go through to get a much-desired AEW contract. Interestingly, he was asked by QT Marshall to stylize himself more like WWE star Jinder Mahal owing to the company having plans in India.

"QT's [Marshall] now telling me you've got to change your look, you've got to look like a wrestler. So at what point do Orange Cassidy, Jungle Boy, all these guys look like wrestlers?... Then here comes another thing, you've got to change your singlet. You've got to look like Jinder Mahal. You've got to come out in a singlet that looks like Jinder...," Tamilian said.

The former All Elite performer continued and said he was 'ok' to do it and even pitched a few singlet designs to OT Marshall. Vineesh further added that he didn't understand on why the company was trying to do something similar to its rival promotion.

"Why would you really want me to make something familiar to some other wrestler in another company? I didn't really care, I wanted to get a contract...Then he said we have plans for India, at that time I believe WWE did a show for India, Indian Republic Day or something," Tamilian added. [From 06:17 - 07:50]

Check out the full interview below:

Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship in 2017. His reign came in line with the company's expansion into the Indian market. The Superstar Spectacle event in 2021 was geared towards Indian Republic Day and featured Mahal in the main event teaming up against Drew McIntyre.

Tamilian Vineesh went on to explain whether he got his AEW deal

Vineesh explained that he complied with all of the changes, wanting to get himself a contract with the company. But when later down the line, he asked whether he was still being considered for the role, he explained that QT Marshall accused him of overstaying his welcome and having heat in the AEW locker room:

"Long story short, I asked him one day I said to him hey I just wanted to ask you can you give me an honest answer, what's going to happen with my contract? He said I don't think you will ever come back, I don't think you will get anything because you have heat. You overstayed." [From 5:50 to 8:30]

Tamilian still works independent dates and was recently advertised to be challenging for the Stranglehold Wrestling International title in 2023.

What do you make of Vineesh's comments? Share with us in the comments section below.

