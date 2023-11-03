"You will be released immediately" – Former WWE manager firmly believes Tony Khan must fire AEW performers who leak backstage information

AEW CEO Tony Khan is known for his friendly behavior with his AEW talent, however, a WWE veteran believes that Khan should directly fire performers who tend to leak backstage information.

The name in question is none other than Dutch Mantell, who has previously advised Tony Khan to change his ways in terms of dealing with the locker room in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager stated that Tony Khan needs to act like the boss and show some authority:

"I've said this time and time again, Tony Khan needs to be a boss. He needs to say, 'If I have any indication that anybody is leaking talent to Meltzer or anybody else... You're gone! You will be released immediately without pay. So I would watch what you say to people.' That's a bad thing for a booker or an owner to have to say, but the new talent doesn't understand that." [1:01:10 - 1:01:50]

Dutch Mantell warns AEW against running the same venues as WWE

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the recent decline in the attendance of AEW shows and issued a warning to the company.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran warned All Elite Wrestling about booking similar-sized venues to WWE:

"They wanted to run the big ones. They wanted to be, at one point, they wanted to run the same buildings as WWE. Well, what that meant was you just lose more money. These buildings are not cheap." [05:10 - 05:23]

Mantell also speculated that with the low attendance numbers, the company would have covered the venue's rent with barely any profit:

"I bet sometimes they have booked some venues, and the venue house, the live gate, may have been enough just to pay the rent. Not even to pay the talent. So you’re going into a hole." [05:39 - 05:53]

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's comments? Let us know in the comments below.

