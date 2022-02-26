“I’m manifesting it now” - Young AEW star wants Tony Khan to introduce new championships

AEW star Red Velvet is attempting to manifest a goal into existence by hoping that president Tony Khan introduces a set of Women's Tag Team Championships to the promotion.

Khan recently added a spotlight on the AEW women's division by introducing the TBS Championship, a mid-card title that is the women's version of the TNT Championship. It's currently being held by Red Velvet's close friend Jade Cargill.

But Velvet wants to take the division a step further. During a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, she expressed her desire to hold a tag team title in AEW, stating that tag titles or even trios titles would get more women on the show. In her eyes, this means more women on the roster would get to showcase their talents.

"My goal and hope is that T.K. puts [together] a women’s tag division. Absolutely [there’s enough women on the roster] so that’s something I’m gonna manifest, so I’m manifesting it now. I would love to be a part of that. Everyone wants to be a singles champion winner but being a tag winner, a tag champion with someone just also means more women get to be showcased every night, you know, in these matches," said Red Velvet. (H/T Wrestling Headlines.)

Red Velvet once teamed with Cody Rhodes against Shaquille O'Neal and Jade Cargill in a mixed tag match. It also happened to be Cargill's first-ever match. Velvet displayed her tag team chops by helping Cody carry the inexperienced Shaq and Cargill to a good showing.

At the time of writing, Velvet is in the middle of the break-up of her trio with Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch, with the latter two on a collision course in the near future.

Fans want Tony Khan to introduce another set of titles for AEW's tag team division

Despite only recently being acknowledged as such, there are plenty of trios teams in All Elite Wrestling. With some of these groups having overwhelming success in and out of the company, fans are expecting the Trios Championship to become a thing at some point in the future.

With the likes of The Elite, Death Triangle and the team formerly known as The Undisputed Era in the company, it might only be a matter of time before Tony Khan's roster has something new to fight over.

